2 Teens Who Attacked Man Shot After Auto Accident in Galveston

A man shot two kids inside a car that he got into an accident with and then fled the scene Friday night in Galveston, according to police.

The shooting occurred around 7:24 p.m. in the 4900 block of Avenue J, Galveston, police said in a news release. According to witnesses, two cars were involved in a minor accident and then pulled over to the side of the road.

A man inside a green car exited his vehicle and then was assaulted by two juvenile passengers from the other white car.

The man who was assaulted went back to his car, took out a gun and then began to fire several shots into the windshield of the other white car. After firing the shots, he got back into his car and fled the scene.

The female driver in the other car drove the two juvenile shooting victims to University of Texas Medical Branch for treatment. One of the victims is in critical condition, but the other is in stable condition.