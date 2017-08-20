Evading Theft Suspects Taken Into Custody After Causing Accident in League City

Suspects captured after fender-bender...

On Thursday, August 17, 2017 at approximately 5:25PM, a League City Police Officer was on routine patrol in the Home Depot parking lot located at 3200 Gulf Freeway S. As the officer neared a loading dock, he observed a male and female running to a car parked near the loading dock.

When the subjects saw the officer, they quickly entered the vehicle and traveled west through the parking lot at a high rate of speed. The officer activated his patrol unit’s emergency lights and siren in an attempt to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused to stop. The vehicle exited the parking lot, entered onto the northbound freeway access road and then entered onto the main, northbound lane of I-45 S. Traveling at a high rate of speed attempting to evade the officer, the suspect vehicle continued to travel northbound on the outside shoulder, passed over Highway 96 W., and hit a barrier when the shoulder ended. After hitting the barrier, the suspect vehicle hit an uninvolved vehicle that had stopped for traffic on the freeway. During the vehicle crash, the male suspect was ejected through the front windshield and then attempted to run from the scene before being taken into custody by the pursuing officer. The female suspect, who had been driving the suspect vehicle, was also taken into custody. Both suspects were transported to an area hospital for treatment. The male and female passenger of the vehicle that was struck by the suspect vehicle refused treatment at the scene.

Charges against the evading suspects are pending.