Galveston County Deputies Prevent Jumper on Bridge at 646 & I-45

Loitering on an overpass is a felony offense in Texas...

On Thursday August 17, 2017 at approximately 2120 (that’s 9:20PM civilian time) deputies were flagged down by several frantic citizens. They reported seeing a woman on the Hwy 646 overpass, she appeared to be ready to jump from the overpass into the traffic below. The overpass goes across Highway 45 in the Dickinson – League City area.

Deputies responded with emergency equipment activated and arrived on location within a minute. When Deputies Fred Boas and Daniel Banda arrived they found a female dangling over the side of a over pass. She was holding on to the railing with both hands. While another officer already on scene drew her attention towards him, Deputy Boas was approaching from the opposite direction. As soon as Deputy Boas was within the reach of the female Deputy Banda ran to her aid as well. Deputy Boas was able to grab her torso just as she was letting go of the railing. Assisted by Deputy Banda, and other officers on scene, she was pulled back over the railing to safety. She was transported by E.M.S. to UTMB Victory Lakes for treatment. By their heroic efforts, deputies were able to save this young person’s life.