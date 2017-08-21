League City Man Sentenced to 6 Years for Online Solicitation of a non-existent Minor

Niallson Dorsey Price, 31, has been sentenced in a Galveston County courtroom to serve 6 years in prison for Online Solicitation of a Minor who didn’t actually exist.
Witness testimony during the trial revealed that the Galveston Police Department was conducting an undercover sting operation focused on identifying and arresting individuals engaged in exploiting children. On April 23, 2016, Price replied to a posting on Craigslist and then began an illicit conversation over a messaging application, Kik, with a person he believed was 14 years old. The person was actually a police officer.
Price was arrested and charged after traveling to Galveston with the intent to commit sexual acts with what he thought was a minor. The State entered into evidence copies of the messages sent by Price, including a photo of himself sent to the officer. Law Enforcement were also able to tie the account the messages were sent from to Price.
After a day of testimony, the jury retired to deliberate on Tuesday afternoon. The jury returned with a guilty verdict on the Wednesday morning. The punishment phase immediately followed. During punishment, the State presented evidence of Price’s prior conviction for felony possession of cocaine from earlier this year. The State also told the jury to protect the children of this community with its sentence and ensure that, at least for a while, Price would not be able to prey upon children.
The jury took a few hours to deliberate and returned yesterday shortly before noon with its punishment verdict.
Price faced a sentence range of 2 years to 10 years in prison. The jury set Price’s punishment at 6 years. Price will have to serve at least one-fourth of his sentence before being eligible for parole. Price will also be required to register as a sex offender for 10 years, annually, once released from prison or parole.
- Astros hit 3 homers to end skid vs Nationals August 24, 2017Alex Bregman hit a three-run homer and Jake Marisnick and Max Stassi added solo shots to help the Houston Astros beat the Washington Nationals 6-1 on Wednesday night.The victory snaps a nine-game losing streak to the Nationals and is just Houston's second win in the last 15 games against Washington.Houston starter Mike Fiers (8-8) yielded […]
- Wieters, Nationals top Astros for 9th straight time August 23, 2017Sean Doolittle got the save for the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night.If not for Brandon Kintzler's work in the eighth, he wouldn't have had that chance.Matt Wieters hit a two-run homer, Howie Kendrick had a two-run triple and the Nationals beat Houston for the ninth straight time, 4-3 Tuesday night in a matchup of division […]
- J.J. Watt, Adam Wexler make super-fan's dream a reality August 22, 2017KPRC 2 sports reporter Adam Wexler helped a Texans J.J. Watt super-fan make her dream a reality Monday at the first day of Houston preseason training camp.Wexler took a photo of Kimberly Cannon's unique tattoo featuring the defensive end's face, and queried Twitter: "Should we talk to this Texans fan coming up on KPRC2? Um, […]
- Bodybuilder dies after reportedly choking on food at Florida home August 22, 2017Bodybuilding star Dallas McCarver died Monday at his Palm Beach County home after reportedly choking on food.TMZ reports McCarver, 26, was found unconscious by his girlfriend, Dana Brooke, just after they had spoke on the phone before he was going to prepare dinner.Brooke, who currently wrestles in the WWE, says it is believed that McCarver […]
- Texans hold first preseason practice in Houston August 21, 2017Fresh off their preseason win against the reigning Super Bowl champs the Houston Texans on Monday will hold the team's first practice in Houston this season.The Texans beat the New England Patriots 27-23 at NRG Stadium on Saturday. It was the team's second preseason game.The Texans will return to the practice field in Houston at […]
- Athletics avoid sweep with 3-2 win over Astros August 21, 2017Marcus Semien wound up with a Little League home run when Houston kept throwing the ball away to help the Oakland Athletics avoid a sweep with a win over the Houston Astros on Sunday.The play in the 3-2 victory reminded Semien of the last time he was involved in something similar - which actually was […]
- Whitecaps beat Dynamo 2-1 August 20, 2017Fredy Montero and Yordy Reyna scored in the first half to help the Vancouver Whitecaps beat the Houston Dynamo 2-1 on Saturday night.Montero scored on a penalty kick in the 17th minute after Reyna was brought down by Boniek Garcia. Montero sent goalkeeper Tyler Deric the wrong way with a shot that touched the right […]
- Texans defeat Patriots 27-23 in 2nd game of 2017 preseason at NRG Stadium August 20, 2017Tom Brady threw a touchdown pass in his first game since winning the Super Bowl on the same field and the New England Patriots fell to the Houston Texans 27-23 in a preseason game on Saturday night.Brady, who sat out last week, was 6 of 9 for 67 yards while directing the offense for two […]
- McHugh throws 6 innings in Astros' 3-0 win over A's August 20, 2017Collin McHugh threw six innings, Marwin Gonzalez hit a two-run single and the Houston Astros defeated the Oakland Athletics 3-0 on Saturday night.McHugh (1-2) gave up six hits and struck out three. McHugh, who missed the first 3 1/2 months with right shoulder tendinitis and a right elbow injury, has allowed two runs or fewer […]
- Keuchel throws 7 shutout innings in Astros' 3-1 win over A's August 19, 2017Dallas Keuchel threw seven shutout innings, Alex Bregman and Jose Altuve homered and the Houston Astros beat the Oakland Athletics 3-1 on Friday night.Keuchel (11-2) allowed three hits, walked one and struck out three in a dominant performance. Keuchel had his second straight solid outing after allowing one run in 6 2/3 innings Sunday at […]
- Gov. Abbott declares state of disaster for 30 counties, including Jefferson August 23, 2017Also on the list are Chambers and Galveston counties. ... Brazoria, DeWitt, Fayette, Fort Bend, Galveston, Goliad, Gonzales, Harris, Jackson, Jefferson, ...
- Galveston art walk events postponed by tropical storm fears August 23, 2017"Greenhouse," the title work in Houston artist Bradley Kerl's solo show at Galveston Arts Center, measures seven feet tall and six feet wide.
- Former Galveston ISD teacher arrested for sexual assault August 23, 2017GALVESTON – Galveston police took a former Galveston ISD teacher into custody for sexual assault of a child and improper relationship between ...
- Galveston Island prepares for Harvey's impact August 23, 2017GALVESTON, Texas - Now that Harvey has redeveloped and is currently a tropical depression, the city of Galveston is in a “state of readiness” in case ...
- Former Galveston ISD teacher accused of having sex with high school student August 23, 2017GALVESTON, Texas - A former Galveston Independent School District teacher is facing sexual assault and improper relationship between educator ...
- Former Galveston ISD teacher arrested for allegedly having sex with student August 23, 2017GALVESTON, Texas- A former teacher in the Galveston Independent School District has been arrested and charged for alleged sexual assault of a ...
- Former Galveston ISD teacher accused of inappropriate student relationship August 23, 2017"Galveston ISD takes this matter very seriously, and we are deeply concerned that it appears something of this nature has happened at one of our ...
- Tropical weather resources August 23, 2017Houston-area National Weather Service Forecasts - Local forecasts from the Houston-Galveston office of the National Weather Service.
- USACE Galveston District prepares for Tropical Depression Harvey August 23, 2017GALVESTON, Texas (August 23, 2017) – The U.S Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston District initiated emergency operations on Tuesday afternoon ...
- Galveston deputy accused of assaulting girlfriend, investigators say August 23, 2017GALVESTON, Texas - A 32-year-old Galveston County Sheriff's Deputy was arrested for assaulting his 22-year-old girlfriend on Tuesday, according to ...
- Galveston Police Department August 23, 2017Galveston police on Wednesday arrested a former Galveston Independent School District teacher for sexual assault.
- Dickinson City Council August 23, 2017Dickinson City Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to propose a property tax rate of $0.40816 per $100 valuation for the 2017 Tax Year.
- City of Galveston August 23, 2017The City of Galveston has issued an advisory regarding Tropical Depression Harvey.
- League City City Council August 23, 2017League City City Council on Tuesday voted 5-2, with Hank Dugie and Dan Becker opposed, to adopt an amended motion to approve the city's FY2018 Budget, which included the addition of other projects as well as maintaining the property tax rate at $0.57 per $100 valuation.
- Galveston ISD Board of Trustees August 23, 2017The Galveston Independent School District Board of Trustees, in a special meeting on Tuesday, voted unanimously to adopt a property tax rate of $1.155 per $100 valuation for the 2017 Tax Year.
- Hitchcock City Commission August 23, 2017The Hitchcock City Commission on Monday voted 4-1, with Monica Cantrell opposed, to propose a tax rate of $0.50 per $100 valuation for the 2017 Tax Year.
- Galveston Police Department August 23, 2017The Galveston Police Department today reported that Fred Boas, a Galveston County Sheriff's Deputy, has been arrested on charges of Family Violence in connection with the assault of his girlfriend.
- City of La Marque August 22, 2017The City of La Marque has advised that Waste Management will begin offering solid waste, recycling and bulk collection for the city effective October 2.
- Bay Area Houston Transportation Partnership August 22, 2017The Bay Area Houston Transportation Partnership will host the Second Annual Galveston County Transportation Summit on August 31 in Texas City.
- Trump advocates for 'clean coal,' despite not knowing what it is 24 Aug 2017 13:57 NBCNews Towards the end of his campaign rally in Phoenix this week, Donald Trump was determined to highlight some of his perceived accomplishments, as part of an absurd assertion that no American president in history has “accomplished as much as this president in …
- Trump finds new ways to alienate his ostensible allies 24 Aug 2017 13:57 NBCNews When a president is scheduled to fly to a domestic event, it’s common to invite members of Congress from the area to travel on Air Force One. As the New York Times noted this week, Donald Trump has, in at least one instance, tried a different kind of …
- Trump’s science envoy quits with scathing letter and a hidden message 24 Aug 2017 13:56 Calgary Herald Daniel Kammen, a renewable energy expert appointed last year as a science envoy to the State Department, resigned Wednesday, citing President Donald Trump’s response to the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, as the final straw that led to his …
- News24.com | Former CIA agent wants to buy Twitter to kick Trump off 24 Aug 2017 13:55 News24 Washington – Former undercover CIA agent Valerie Plame Wilson is looking to crowdfund enough money to buy Twitter so President Donald Trump can't use it. Wilson launched the fundraiser last week, tweeting: "If @Twitter executives won't shut …
- Escalating feud, Trump blames McConnell and Ryan for upcoming ‘mess’ on debt ceiling 24 Aug 2017 13:54 The Washington Post Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and President Trump's relationship is fraying amid Trump's repeated public attacks and controversial statements. (Jenny Starrs/The Washington Post) President Trump on Thursday sought to pin blame …
- Trump Team Escalates Threats to Shutdown Government 24 Aug 2017 13:52 euronews The White House is not shutting down chatter of a potentially calamitous government shutdown. President Donald Trump is "serious" about his government shutdown threat, a senior administration official told NBC News Thursday, marking an …
- Trump advised to hold off on Arpaio pardon: report 24 Aug 2017 13:51 The Hill President Trump has reportedly been urged to hold off on pardoning former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio. Lawyers for the White House say the contempt charge Arpaio was convicted of earlier this month can be reversed, according to CBS News. Meanwhile, …
- Trump blames GOP leaders for debt ceiling 'mess' 24 Aug 2017 13:51 The Hill President Trump said Thursday he asked GOP leaders in Congress to tie legislation raising the debt ceiling to a Veterans Affairs bill, and that their failure has led to a political mess surrounding the issues. Trump targeted Senate Majority Leader Mitch …
- Trump defends 'different types of back to back speeches' 24 Aug 2017 13:51 The Hill President Trump on Thursday criticized the media over its description of his different speeches this week. Trump also went after Democrats, saying it was "too bad" they didn't have anyone who could change tones the waty he did. "The …
- Trump’s Morning Targets: McConnell, Ryan, Obama and the Media 24 Aug 2017 13:50 International Herald Tribune Photo President Trump arrived at the White House on Wednesday. Credit Al Drago for The New York Times WASHINGTON — President Trump started his day on Thursday publicly criticizing leaders of his own party for not advancing his legislative agenda, which …
