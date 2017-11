Game of the Week Vote This week's vote has closed. Check back on Friday to vote for your team to appear on Friday Football Frenzy Game of the Week!

Twitter helps Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. finds lost dog's owner It's no secret that Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. is an animal lover.So when a lost dog ended up at his home, he knew just what to do. The dog is 9-year-old Lola.Her owner, Alisha Loftin, says she is a bit of an escape artist."We've had her about four years, and she has gotten out […]

Petition started to name street after George Springer George Springer Drive has a nice ring to it, don't you think? A man in the Houston Astros outfielder's hometown sure thinks so.Dan Russel, of New Britain, Connecticut, started a petition on Change.org to rename Paul Manafort Drive to George Springer Drive. The road runs along the edge of the Central Connecticut State Unviersity campus."The […]

Roy Halladay, former MLB pitcher, dies in Florida plane crash Roy Halladay, a two-time Cy Young Award winner who pitched a perfect game and a playoff no-hitter for the Philadelphia Phillies, died Tuesday when his private plane crashed into the Gulf of Mexico. He was 40.Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said during a news conference that Halladay's ICON A5 went down around noon off the […]

Texans sign quarterback Josh Johnson, release Matt McGloin The Houston Texans have signed free agent quarterback Josh Johnson and released Matt McGloin.The moves come a day after coach Bill O'Brien said they had discussed the possibility of adding Colin Kaepernick in the wake of a season-ending knee injury to rookie Deshaun Watson.Instead of adding Kaepernick, the former 49ers quarterback who began the protest […]

Astronaut Richard Gordon, who circled moon on Apollo 12 mission, dies Former Apollo 12 astronaut Richard Gordon, one of a dozen men who flew around the moon but didn't land there, has died, NASA said. He was 88.Richard "Dick" F. Gordon Jr. was a test pilot chosen in NASA's third group of astronauts in 1963. He flew on Gemini 11 in 1966, walking in space twice. […]

These are the A-List Houston sports couples we love to love Houston sports are full of love - love for the players and for the fans, but there's a lot of love we love to love between the players and their special someones.Here are some of the special sports couples we love to watch:J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai:Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt and Houston Dash […]

8 awesome Astros hats that you have got to get You've already got the World Series champs hat (or you've ordered it and you're tracking your shipment every 15 minutes). I mean, you are a true Astros fan, after all. But now you're searching for something more. Something different. Something to set you apart.We found some options. Sweet throwback If you're a sucker for the […]

Jose Altuve, George Springer featured on new Sports Illustrated cover; What SI is now predicting Sports Illustrated is featuring Houston Astros stars on their new cover.World Series MVP George Springer is holding his now-iconic Sports Illustrated 2014 prediction cover and "likely AL MVP," according to the magazine, Jose Altuve, is holding the World Series trophy. Both are smiling from ear-to-ear. "In the lean years, I wouldn't have even wanted to […]