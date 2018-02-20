TRUMP SLAPS RUSSIA WITH SANCTIONS OVER ELECTION MEDDLING:

Houston Dynamo reveal new alternate jerseys for upcoming season The Houston Dynamo showed off a new look Tuesday.The team revealed a new jersey that will be worn during the upcoming season.The black jerseys have a block of orange on the front that fades to a red, a la the Astros classic rainbow jerseys. The tonal stripes across the chest represent the diversity of the […]

How Brian Cushing acknowledged his release from the Houston Texans In a move that was long expected, the Houston Texans have released veteran linebacker Brian Cushing.Reports last week indicated he would be released prior to the start of the new league year on March 14, and that has become a reality as acknowledged by Cushing in an Instagram post on Tuesday. For some reason you […]

Astros take on new speed of play, mound visits rules If major league baseball officials have their way, fans will get in and out of ballparks more quickly in 2018.Commissioner Rob Manfred has a goal of speeding up play, and he has announced some changes after spending time with players representing all 30 organizations across major league baseball.Manfred says there will be no pitch clock […]

University of Houston lands in Top 25 after win over Cincy NCAA men's basketball rankings came out Monday, and the University of Houston is ranked for the first time since December 2005.The Cougars are ranked No. 23 with four games remaining in the regular season.With two wins over Top 10 teams, a 21-5 Cougars team is looking good for a berth into the NCAA Tournament.The Cougars […]

Your guide to MLB's new plan to improve pace of play In an attempt to improve pace of play, Major League Baseball will implement several measures during the 2018 season.The league will proceed with a rule change limiting the number of mound visits and will implement changes to reduce the time required for inning breaks and pitching changes."I am pleased that we were able to reach […]

Jose Altuve back for another MVP run The sounds of baseball are back in West Palm Beach, as the Astros camp hits phase two with an opening of full squad workouts. Pitchers and catchers have been hard at work since Feb. 14, and now, the entire roster is in camp and ready to grind as they begin the defense of their World […]

Fergie's NBA All-Star Game national anthem blows up on social media Fergie tried something different with her national anthem at the NBA All-Star Game, and not everybody was cheering.The Black Eyed Peas singer's slow, bluesy rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" on Sunday night wasn't particularly well received at Staples Center or on social media before the 67th edition of the NBA's annual showcase. What did you […]

2018 Grapefruit League spring training guide Baseball season is upon us and the Astros are the center of the baseball universe.Coming off the first World Series championship in franchise history, Houston takes its title team to Florida for the Grapefruit League.Here's a list of teams the Astros will face in spring training. The list was compiled by USA Today and can […]