(WASHINGTON DC)
President Trump has issued strict new sanctions against Russia in response to Russian meddling in the 2016 elections. The sanctions come in the form of stiff tariffs on a variety of Russian imports, including:
Imitation alligator skin watchbands
Orange bow ties
Gasoline-powered alarm clocks
Bulletproof jockey shorts
Latex inflatable male sex dolls
Left-handed catcher’s mitts
8 volt flashlight batteries
Meat and fish flavored yogurt
Canned eggs
American flags
Wooden bicycles
Football Bats
Items on the list will be subject to a 70% import tax, starting in 2021.
“The President is taking this stern approach to our dear friends in Russia in order to let them know that he is serious” Sarah Huckleberry-Sanders said in a White House briefing this afternoon, adding “He has taken this major step, even though there was no collusion, and the Russian efforts actually were more helpful to the Clinton campaign.”
The mood at the Kremlin was gloomy after the announcement. A spokesman for Vladimir Pootin told reporters that the sanctions might ignite a trade war, which could be costly to both sides.
“We no have doubt this Tromp is, how you say, koo-koo for the Puffs of Cocoa”, said Russian Press Liason Boris Sukmeovsky, “This has made proof of his devil coming outside of himself now.”
The CEO of Spalding, an American manufacturer of left-handed catcher’s mitts, has applauded the measure, saying it will create an additional job in the United States.